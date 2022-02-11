Celtic and Rangers team changes, Hearts set for extra-time, Hibs shock potential - Scotsman Sport Show Scottish Cup special

Celtic and Rangers are likely to make several changes to their starting line-ups against lower league opposition with Ange Postecoglou’s side hosting Raith Rovers on Sunday while Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his men to Annan Athletic in the late Saturday afternoon kick-off.

Hearts need to bounce back from a disappointing league defeat to Dundee, but face a tricky tie against a resurgent Livingston, while Arbroath v Hibs at a packed Gayfield on Sunday puts the fairytale leaders of the Scottish Championship up against a Shaun Maloney side in desperate need of a win.

Partick Thistle host Dundee United in another Championship v Premiership affair, while Dundee travel up the east coast to face League One outfit Peterhead on Monday evening.

The Scottish Cup fifth round takes place this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The only all-Premiership tie is at Fir Park where Motherwell take on Aberdeen – two sides currently struggling for league form – while St Mirren host League Two leaders Kelty Hearts, who knocked out holders St Jonstone in the previous round.

In this special Scottish Cup episode of the Scotsman Sport Show, host Matthew Elder is joined by Mark Atkinson and Andrew Smith to discuss all the weekend ties in detail and look at where the potential shocks might be, including some interesting score predictions.