VAR will be in operation for two Scottish Cup quarter-final ties this weekend after the SFA confirmed the appointments of officials.

The clash between Hearts and Celtic on Saturday afternoon and Raith Rovers' trip to Ibrox to face Rangers will both see the technology in operation as per the SFA’s guidelines while Inverness CT v Kilmarnock on Friday and Falkirk v Ayr United on Monday will not.

Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle for the game at Tynecastle Park with Willie Collum as VAR. The following day John Beaton will officiate Rangers v Raith and will be supported by Mike Roncone on VAR. Nick Walsh takes charge of Falkirk v Ayr United and David Dickinson will oversee ICT v Killie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All televised fixtures where a Premiership side is at home in the Scottish Cup requires VAR to be used. Any non-televised game where a top-flight team is the host requires an agreement between the two sides to pay for its use. Any game at a ground below the Premiership doesn’t have a necessary set up to accommodate VAR.

Speaking prior to their clash with Inverness in the last round, Livingston boss David Martindale explained that VAR was too expensive.

“No disrespect to Inverness, but with the fan base both clubs have got, I don't see the point putting on a game of football that is going to cost you money,” he said. “We are in the business of trying to make the club sustainable, not losing money and probably by using the VAR on this occasion it is going to cost us money, so it is something we can't do.