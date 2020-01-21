Scottish clubs call for urgent meeting with SFA to discuss 'chaotic' disciplinary system

Scotland's football clubs are keen to hold talks with the Scottish Football Association in a bid to address the "chaotic" disciplinary system.







The move comes just weeks after Celtic and Rangers both issued strongly-worded statements in response to retrospective action relating to last month's Old Firm meeting at Celtic Park while the Ibrox side were hammered for incidents in their 3-0 win against Hibs at Easter Road, also during December.

Compliance Officer Clare Whyte was targeted in the statements with both clubs questioning her decision making.

But the Daily Mail reports that displeasure at Whyte's approach is starting to spread to other clubs and after SPFL meetings at Hampden earlier this week, club chairmen are expected to call for crunch talks with SFA chiefs and the Compliance Officer.

Scottish football's governing body has been criticised over a lack of clarity and consistency while the "random nature of decisions" has been slammed by Celtic and Rangers.

Events of the last month or so have sped up reaction from the clubs.

Celtic questioned the "worrying lack of consistency in the SFA fast track process" following the retrospective ban dished out to midfielder Ryan Christie for grabbing Alfredo Morelos between the legs during the Old Firm clash, adding in a statement: "Scottish football deserves a disciplinary process which is fair, consistent and fit for purpose".

Rangers echoed their bitter rivals' frustration when the Ibrox side were hit with a conduct charge - 19 days after the match took place.

An official statement from the Light Blues suggested the Association was "seeking to hold Rangers to a different and more stringent code of conduct than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges being levied against the club".

With confidence in Whyte already at a premium, the confusion surrounding the third yellow card shown to Morelos for his throat-slitting gesture following his sending off during the Old Firm game has led to calls for action being accelerated.

Now the SPFL clubs will seek talks with the governing body in a bid to make progress on the fractured relationship.