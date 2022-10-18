The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Preston North End following the expiry of his contract in the summer. He has signed a short-term deal with the Gas who he represented twice as a teenager before being snapped up by Chelsea in a deal which went to a tribunal. Sinclair would go on six loan deals during his time at Stamford Bridge until joining Swansea City permanently.

After spells with Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, Sinclair signed for Celtic in 2016. He would go on to score 62 goals in 167 games, helping the club win the treble treble. The first season brought 25 goals and the PFA and SFWA Player of the Year awards.

"I'm delighted to be back at the place where my career began,” Sinclair said. “I've been training for a couple of weeks and The Quarters is certainly very different to where we trained when I was younger! I've always wanted to come back to the club to give back what they've given me at the start of my footballing journey."

Rovers boss Joey Barton said: "We are delighted to have brought Scott into the group. He has been training with us for a couple of weeks now. We're enjoying having him in with us. He's a fit lad, his experience and quality is superb and he will strengthen us further as we move into these winter months."