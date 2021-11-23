Scott Brown's act prior to Celtic v Rangers match nominated for Fifa Fair Play Award

Celtic captain Scott Brown embraces Rangers' Glen Kamara prior to the Old Firm fixture in March. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Brown, who was in the final year of his Celtic captaincy prior to making a summer move to Aberdeen, made a point of seeking out Kamara during the warm-up prior to the derby fixture in March after the Finland international had been the victim of racist abuse by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela days previously.

He is one of three nominees for the award along with the Danish medical staff and players who helped save the life of Christian Eriksen following his collapse during a Euro 2020 match, and former Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri, for forming a guard of honour for recently crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Speaking at the time, Brown said he had been left “disgusted” by the abuse suffered by Kamara.

"It doesn't matter whether it's a Rangers player or Celtic player, or whoever it is, it should never be part of the game,” he said.

"It just shows that we're with them and stand with them on racism. It's just that little bit of respect towards a fellow professional."

A Fifa statement read: "It was a gesture of solidarity from the then Celtic captain, on behalf of the club to Glen Kamara, one that was appreciated at the time and one which has now been acknowledged by FIFA."

Since 1987, FIFA has recognised exemplary fair play with the FIFA Fair Play Award.

The honour is bestowed on a player, coach, team, match official, individual fan or fan group in recognition of exemplary fair play behaviour, either on or off the pitch.