Scott Brown sister taunt: We’re all behind him, says Christopher Jullien

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien says the whole squad are behind Scott Brown after the captain was taunted about his late sister after the club’s 2-0 derby win over Rangers.

Jullien described Brown as an inspirational figure as he spoke out about the incident which took place at Ibrox on Sunday.

The moment was captured on a camera phone, with a voice heard to say to the 34-year-old midfielder “how’s your sister” as the Celtic squad made their way on to their team bus. Brown’s sister, Fiona, died of a rare form of skin cancer aged 21 in 2008. Yesterday, charges were brought against a 15-year-old in relation to the incident.

“I heard about it,” said Jullien. “I didn’t see it, but for me it is just ugly. I don’t know much about the past of Broony, but I hear about it and it’s just forbidden. It doesn’t have a place in the stadium or out of the stadium. Simple.

“I hope this guy is going to have whatever he deserves, but you can say I am 100 per cent with Broony, for sure. That me and all the guys. I don’t know Broony so well in the fact I’ve been here with him for only a month or so, but I’m already with him 100 per cent.

“I can’t think anyone is not the same with him. He is our leader. We would do anything for him, for sure.”

Jullien heaped praise on Brown for giving the lead to his team-mates to stand up to the challenge faced on Sunday that was followed by the centre-back as he produced a towering display in his first derby, which the £7 million summer signing from Toulouse labelled “my best moment in football.”

“Our first job is to defend and sometimes we have to show some strength,” the 26-year-old said of his man of the match performance. “It’s like what Broony showed us on the field in the first 15 to 20 minutes, you can’t look at what he showed us on the field and stay in your corner not speaking or be shy. That’s team spirit. When you have someone like that in your team you can go anywhere and win wars.

“And I know now why Broony is a legend here. He can take this group up and that’s what he did on Sunday. That part of me on Sunday came from seeing that.”