Scott Brown sacked by Fleetwood as Celtic legend pays price for poor start to campaign
The former Celtic captain has been relieved of his duties after a run of six straight defeats in all competitions following an opening-day draw at Carlisle.
He leaves the club sitting 23rd in the Sky Bet League One table having managed 19 wins and 21 draws across 64 games in charge.
Brown, 36, was given his first managerial role by the Cod Army in May 2022 having called time on his playing career earlier that month.
A club statement read: “Fleetwood can confirm head coach Scott Brown has left the club with immediate effect.
“Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first-team management.
“Assistant head coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.
“The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first-team staff in due course.”
