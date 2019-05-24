Scott Brown: Neil Lennon has earned right to be next Celtic manager

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes Neil Lennon has earned the right to become permanent manager of the Scottish champions.

Lennon goes into today’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden with his future at the club still unclear.

But Brown insists Lennon could have done no more since taking interim charge following the departure of Brendan Rodgers in February.

“Lenny was the one who answered the call,” said Brown. “He will always answer Celtic’s call. He did it in the past when he brought us back to winning ways.

“He knows what it’s like to win trophies and he started us on the way to eight in a row when he was manager first time around. Here’s hoping he will be here after we pick this one up too.

“He deserves thanks for what he has done this season. Not many people would have come in after Brendan, who had won seven trophies in a row. I don’t think a lot would have said, ‘Yes’ right away.

“Lenny took us over the line for eight in a row and now we are in another final. Someone else could have come in and it not worked out as well. But Lenny was brave and answered that call. We owe him a lot. We could have ended up with someone we don’t really know, who would have wanted to change everything.

“Lenny has done a fantastic job because it was always going to be hard to follow Brendan. But he put himself in that position and he believed in himself.

“Lenny knows what Glasgow is like and how to handle the pressure. It’s a hard place to be. A lot of players and managers have struggled with that.

“The pressure is you need to win trophies. Neil has done that as a manager and a player. He knows how to get the best out of the players, and how to spot a player. Whether he gets the job or not, he’s been fantastic.”