Scott Brown: Celtic icon reveals why he has retired from playing at the age of 36

The former Celtic captain, without a club since leaving Aberdeen in March after a brief stint as player assistant-manager, has hung up his boots at the age of 36 to bring the curtain down on a trophy-laden career that included 23 major honours.

All but one of his medals came with Celtic, winning 10 league titles, six Scottish Cups and six League Cups over a hugely successful 14-year spell at Parkhead, with his other success coming with his first club Hibs in the League Cup.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also earned 55 caps for Scotland.

"It's been a very difficult decision to call time on my playing career but I'll be 37 next month and I feel the time is right for me to announce that I'm retiring in order to focus fully on becoming a manager," Brown told the Daily Record.

"It's the end of one chapter but the start of a new one and I'm excited about what the future might hold.

"Obviously I will cherish some amazing moments from my time and none better than winning so many trophies during my years at Celtic. So I'm delighted that the club is now about to celebrate winning the title back.

"Yes my last season didn't go that well but that's football. You'd take nine out of 10 titles all day long! So I'll just have to take that one on the chin. But you learn lessons from the tough times too and I think everyone at the club took those lessons on board."