Scott Brown backed to handle Celtic Park return with Aberdeen after 'subconscious' issue in Pittodrie defeat

Aberdeen's Scott Brown (left) with manager Stephen Glass after being substituted during the 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie on October 3. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The return to the 60,000-seater stadium he called home for 14 trophy-laden years is sure to be an emotional one for the decorated 36-year-old midfielder as he takes his seat in the away dressing room.

It will be the second time Brown has faced Celtic this season having already been on the losing side when Ange Postecoglou's side claimed a 2-1 win at Pittodrie on October 3.

Brown, who is also assistant manager to Stephen Glass, had to be substituted but the Dons boss has backed his right-hand man to overcome the "subconscious" issue that caused him to cramp up on that occasion.

“I didn’t really choose to take him off as Scott basically said he needed to get off the pitch as he was cramping up and would have cost the team something," Glass revealed.

“Which also sums him up. It is easy to soldier through, stay on the pitch and you are going to hurt your team.

“That day is the only day he has had to come off the park for us.

“It wasn’t through tiredness I don’t think. His body is cramping up on him through subconscious in a way.

“I don’t see that happening this time."

Glass is sure the former Hoops captain who led the club to a quadruple treble will be welcomed back with open arms – although perhaps not during the 90 minutes as he battles to win the points for the away side.

“I would expect he will get a very good reception," Glass said.

“Everything he did for Celtic and Celtic did for him I would imagine he will get a fitting tribute from their fans.

“However, it’s a group of fans who want their team to win so I think during the game it might be a different matter.

“Certainly before, maybe at times during and after, I’m sure he will feel what the Celtic people feel about him.”

Aberdeen will be without Funso Ojo after the club failed to have his controversial red card during the 1-0 defeat at Tannadice overturned.

The Dons midfielder was shown a second yellow card following an incident with a United fan when his momentum took him into the advertising boards.

Television footage suggests Ojo did little wrong to merit a second booking, while the supporter in question has been arrested and charged in connection with the flashpoint.

Aberdeen held talks with the SFA in an attempt to have it overturned but Fifa rules only allow a yellow card to be rescinded for cases of mistaken identity or simulation. Glass believes the rules need to be revised.

"People might complain that it’s happened to them before and I think the SFA are probably wary of that,” he said.

"If they change it now someone might have suffered before and they’ll point to the rule change.

"When it’s for the greater good, though, common sense should prevail – like it should have done in this situation."

Ojo is also being investigated by Police Scotland over an alleged assault on a fan that took place after the full-time whistle.