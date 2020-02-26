Scott Brown a doubt for Celtic showdown with Copenhagen as Neil Lennon faces midfield conundrum

Scott Brown could be forced to sit out Celtic's Europa League return leg with Copenhagen as the Hoops sweat over the captain's fitness.

The 34-year-old was subbed off with an injury during the first leg in the Danish capital and missed the weekend win over Kilmarnock as a result.

Brown has been receiving treatment from the club's medical staff but The Sun reports Neil Lennon has already made contingency plans should the influential skipper miss out.

Australian international Tom Rogic and the versatile Nir Bitton could feature, with Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham set to miss out through suspension and injury respectively.

The shortage of available midfielders could see Ismaila Soro called up to the bench.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken will have three key players available for the trip to Glasgow.

Victor Nelsson limped out of the weekend's 1-1 draw away to Superliga strugglers Silkeborg but has recovered while experienced Icelandic international defender Ragnar Sigurdsson and first-leg goalscorer Dame N'Doye are also clear to face the Hoops.