The Newcastle United squad following their historic Carabao Cup winning triumph over Liverpool - but no Scots (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

John Carver was “gutted” to miss boyhood club’s Carabao Cup win while on Scotland duty

Although it is customary for Newcastle United cup-winning achievements to be stamped with a distinct mark of Scottish quality, it is a practice that has long since fallen out of fashion. This was on account of the club's long trophy drought as much as anything else.

As has been repeated ad nauseam since around 5pm on Sunday, a wait spanning nearly 70 years since the Magpies last won a domestic cup was ended by the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. Scots have often been central to such Newcastle achievements in the past. No more so than in 1955, when they beat Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Cup final.

The manager was Doug Livingstone, from Alexandria. The skipper was West Lothian’s Jimmy Scoular. In goal, meanwhile, was future Lisbon Lion Ronnie Simpson, from Glasgow. Another Glaswegian Bobby Mitchell made it three Scots in the starting XI. As for the Fairs Cup win in 1969, there were four – Bobby Moncur, Jim Scott, Tommy Gibb and Jackie Sinclair.

John Carver, in his Newcastle United coaching days, celebrates a Premier League win over Cardiff City

It's a different story these days. Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento both started for Newcastle on Sunday and they have been linked with Scotland in the recent past. But while Barnes’ future international plans are still unclear, Livramento was recently named in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

It has been left to John Carver to offer a Scottish perspective on the triumph in his position as Scotland’s greatest-living Geordie currently based in Poland. If that’s a specialised category, then he feels equally lonely belonging to another select group.

He has happily conferred the title of “only sober Geordie in the land” on himself. He has been obeying the strict dry rules now imposed on Scotland camps. So not only was the former Newcastle player, coach and interim manager not at Wembley, he could not toast the victory either.

“I was gutted not to be there because obviously I've been there with a team and not won and been there as a supporter and not won,” said the Scotland assistant coach. "So to see them win on TV was quite incredible, really emotional.

“We deserved it, we deserved to win. We played really well and more importantly it was a good result for football because the way our fans support the football club, they deserve it more than anybody.

“They've stuck by them through thick and thin and there's been lots of thick and thin but I think they enjoyed the occasion but more importantly got the result and everybody's delighted.

“They'll party all week, don't worry about that, I'll miss that but they deserve it. Eddie (Howe) and his staff and his players were outstanding so it's put a big smile on my face. It's good preparation for our game against Greece.”

Once free at the drop of a hat to travel the country scouting players at manager Steve Clarke's behest, Carver is now juggling his Scotland duties with managing Polish team Lechia Gdansk. “I’m 100 per cent committed to Scotland in this period of time,” he stressed.

It’s reasonable to assume there were no recriminations as he sat and watched Newcastle’s triumph at the team HQ in Glasgow. As a former assistant manager with both Liverpool and Newcastle, Clarke was surely happy to take time out from preparing for Scotland’s forthcoming Nations League two-legged play-off tie against Greece to watch two former teams compete for the League Cup.

Of course, an extra attraction was Scotland skipper Andy Robertson being in his usual place at left back for Liverpool. While Clarke might have been torn, Carver understandably wanted only one outcome. “I’m so disappointed for Andy obviously but my heart is black and white and we'll have a chat about it,” said Carver.

“Andy's a very good professional. It'll take him a day or so to get over the disappointment but you know what's really good for Andy is he won't have to wait 70 years for the next trophy. They're only a few months away from picking up the Premier League title. I'm sure they're going to do that. Andy will have his day in May to celebrate I'm sure.”

Carver hopes he is celebrating then as well, though in his case the achievement he is desperate to mark is a miracle escape from relegation with Lechia Gdansk.

The assistant manager has explained the circumstances of his unlikely move to a team then rooted at the bottom of the Ekstraklasa. “It was all linked in with when we played in Poland,” he said, with reference to Scotland’s last-gasp Nations League win over the Poles in November.

He met with the club’s sporting director in Warsaw and agreed to come until the end of the season. “Obviously they were in a difficult situation,” he said. “I knew that but I also knew that from November 'til now I'd be just sitting on a sofa because I wouldn't be able to play any golf!"

Six wins from seven when the season re-started in January ignited the team's survival hopes under Carver, although a new complication has arisen on top of four recent successive defeats. The players, currently in Dubai at a training camp, have threatened to go on strike over the non-payment of wages.

“I would rather have been there with them and trying to get out of this issue," Carver admitted. “But I wasn't going to let Steve down. The club knew my position, they knew I was coming here.”

He appears eager to see the rest of this Scotland chapter through with Clarke. With Newcastle having scratched their major trophy itch, perhaps Scotland can end their long exile from World Cups before the pair sign off.

“We've got this Nations League play-off to attack (first)," noted Carver. "Once we get past that let's see. But the emotions of yesterday are the best feelings in football, and you want more of that.