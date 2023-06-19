Scotland’s Aaron Hickey on hanging out at the Beckhams and staying humble

Scotland's Aaron Hickey says it was hugs, happiness and a warning to keep heads on straight following the crackers turnaround to beat Norway that has set up the home Georgia encounter to be potentially momentous for Euro 2024 hopes and creating history. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The defender only turned 21 last week. But he has already packed so much into those years. In recent months, he has been hanging out at the Beckhams. For on-field glamour, meanwhile, the Brentford performer can content himself that he has already excelled in two of the world’s big-five leagues. Indeed, his admirers are understood to extend to the glitterati following a compelling first season in the biggest stage of the English Premier League. A £14m switch from Bologna last summer reward for two campaigns building his profile in Serie A after moving there from Hearts.

Then there is Hickey’s burgeoning Scotland career. His 10-cap contribution has coincided with Steve Clarke’s men pushing the standing of the national team to a level not witnessed for almost a quarter of a century. Yet, so level-headed is the youngster, he remains entirely unaffected by living this best life. As he endearingly demonstrates in explaining his developing friendship with Romeo Beckham. The son of ultimate power couple - and unrivalled celebrity-fusing of sport and entertainment - as the progeny of England footballing legend David Beckham and Spice Girl and fashion icon wife Victoria, the 20-year-old has signed for Brentford’s B team after a loan spell from his dad’s MLS club Inter Miami.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are quite pally. I see him every day in the changing rooms and we hang out together,” said Hickey, who has been mildly amused at seeing first-hand the circus that surrounds the family. “It's funny, yeah. His dad being David Beckham is a bit of a weird one, but he is a great guy. He is humble as well. He is a decent player and he's in the reserve squad. I don't really see too much but, from what I've heard, he seems to be decent. I haven't met him [David Beckham] yet. I've been round to his house a few times but he hasn't been there. He is in the club sometimes just walking around but I haven't met him or his mum.”

Humility oozes from the mild-mannered Hickey himself. Under Clarke, Scotland are no longer second-class citizens in the international domain. But there is no chance of them being distracted by the hype that inevitably has grown up around them before facing Georgia at Hampden. An assignment that presents the opportunity to bank a fourth straight win in Group A following the crackers’ 2-1 comeback victory away to Norway at the weekend. A result leaving the Tartan Army even giddier than when left pinching themselves over the 2-0 slaying of Spain in Glasgow’s south side three months earlier. Success over Georgia would make for an unprecedented opening to a qualifying campaign for Scotland yet Hickey’s feet are firmly on terra firma.