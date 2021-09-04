Scotland v Moldova: Kick-off time, how to watch World Cup qualifier, online and TV channel, match odds and Scotland's qualifying group table

Steve Clarke’s side need to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Denmark on Wednesday night when they were simply dismantled by the Danes in a wretched first half.

There were improvements after the break but Scotland will need to fare better against the 175th-ranked Moldovans if they hope to reach the World Cup for the first time in almost a quarter of a century next year.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game which should see Nathan Patterson, Stephen O’Donnell and John McGinn back in contention, and when the kick-off time is

Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Match details

Who: Scotland v Moldova

What: FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers – UEFA group F

Where: National Stadium, Hampden Park, Glasgow

Billy Gilmour in action for Scotland

When: 7.45pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021

How to watch the match

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, on the Football channel (ch. 403) and coverage begins at 7.15pm. That means the game is also available to stream online via NOW TV or the Sky Go app.

Tickets are also available for those who can make it along to Hampden, with adult tickets in the East and West Stands at £20 and concessions £5 for the World Cup qualifier.

Scotland's midfielder John McGinn

How good are Moldova?

Moldova are ranked 175th in the world – a move up of two places from their ranking earlier this year – but that’s still 126 places lower than Scotland who are 49th in the global league table.

Scotland might be smarting from defeat to Denmark – but at least there’s been something to smile about recently with the Euros – Moldova have only won one game since June 2019. That came at home to Azerbaijan in a friendly in June.

Engin Fırat’s team sit bottom of Group F with one point from a draw against the Faroe Islands in March.

James McFadden (17) scores Scotland's second goal in 2005.

Where are Scotland in the qualifying group table?

Denmark Played – 4; Won 4; Drawn 0; Lost 0; Goals 16; Against 0; Points 12 Israel Played – 4; Won 2; Drawn 1; Lost 1; Goals 9; Against 4; Points 7 Austria Played – 4; Won 2; Drawn 1; Lost 1; Goals 7; Against 7; Points 7 Scotland Played – 4; Won 1; Drawn 2; Lost 1; Goals 7; Against 5; Points 5 Faroe Is Played – 4; Won 0; Drawn 1; Lost 3; Goals 2; Against 12; Points 1 Moldova Played – 4; Won 0; Drawn 1; Lost 3; Goals 2; Against 15; Points 1

What were the scores when Scotland played Moldova before?

The last time the teams met Walter Smith, Tommy Burns and Ally McCoist lined up as Scotland’s coaching team and Craig Gordon was in goals.

Scotland won 2-0 thanks to goals from substitutes Christian Dailly and James McFadden, who is expected to be amongst Sky’s punditry team for the big match.

Prior to that the only other A squad meeting between the men’s sides was a 1-1 draw in Chisnau, where Steven Thompson scored for Berti Vogts’ team.

Scotland's Callum McGregor at full time

Odds

