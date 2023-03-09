Scotland Under-21s squad features stars from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers

Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill has named a 23-man squad including players from Celtic, Rangers, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the upcoming double-header with Sweden and Wales

The friendly matches take place later this month in Spain with the team not in competitive action until later in the year when the European Championship qualifying gets underway in September. Scotland are in a group which features Spain, Hungary, Malta, Belgium and Kazakhstan.

Scotland finished fourth in a five-team group as they missed out in qualifying for this summer’s tournament, finishing behind Belgium, Denmark and Turkey with one win from eight matches.

Gemmill has announced what looks like a star-studded squad, including the likes of former Hibs star Josh Doig who is playing regularly in Serie A and Bayern Munich’s Liam Morrison. The 19-year-old recently signed a new deal with the German giants until 2025. Also called-up is Ben Doak, the exciting talent who has been grabbing plenty of attention since joining Liverpool from Celtic. There were hopes he would be part of Steve Clarke's full squad.

They are joined in the squad by Manchester City trio Lewis Fiorini, Cieran Slicker and Dire Mebude, the latter is another who has plenty of promise having left Rangers to join the English champions. There is also a place for Azeem Abdulai of Swansea City. The 20-year-old midfielder had previously been with Celtic.

Highly-rated Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson, Rangers duo Adam Devine and Leon King, as well as Ryan Duncan of Aberdeen, Connor Smith, on loan at Hamilton from Hearts, and Celtic pair Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers have all been called up.

The squad in full:

Azeem Abdulai, Swansea CityMatthew Anderson, CelticConnor Barron, AberdeenAdam Devine, RangersThomas Dickson-Peters, Grimsby Town (on loan from Norwich City)Ben Doak, LiverpoolJosh Doig, Hellas VeronaRyan Duncan, AberdeenLewis Fiorini, Blackpool (on loan from Manchester City)Hayden Hackney, MiddlesbroughMurray Johnson, HibernianMax Johnston, MotherwellLeon King, RangersConnor McAvoy, Partick ThistleCole McKinnon, Partick Thistle (on loan from Rangers)Dire Mebude, Manchester CityLiam Morrison, FC BayernJeremiah Mullen, Leeds UnitedJosh Mulligan, DundeeJack Newman, Dundee UnitedCieran Slicker, Manchester CityConnor Smith, Hamilton Academical (on loan from Heart of Midlothian)Ben Summers, Celtic