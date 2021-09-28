Scotland squad: Steve Clarke makes decision on Celtic captain and recalls Rangers man as Aberdeen and St Johnstone players drop out

Callum McGregor has been called into the Scotland squad despite missing Celtic's last four games through injury. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old has missed his club’s last four fixtures but is pushing to make the Europa League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday ahead of next week’s international break.

While there are no new faces among the 25-man selection, there is a welcome return for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who missed last month's triple-header through injury.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers goalkeeper John McLaughlin is also recalled at the expense of St Johnstone’s Zander Clark, who drops out after earning his first call-up last time out.

Aberdeen centre-back Declan Gallagher has also been left out, but Aberdeen teammate Lewis Ferguson has kept his spot after making his international debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 win in Austria.

Celtic left back Greg Taylor also misses out through injury.

Scotland will look to cement second place in Group F when they face Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday, October 9 before travelling to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, October 12.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Oostende), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Norwich City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Man Utd), David Turnbull (Celtic).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).