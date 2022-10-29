Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to point to the fact that the football excitement being generated for him right now concerns his team's Livingston contest, not Real Madrid in the Bernabeau in midweek. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

And they are. As of now, though, only for his team’s jaunt to the Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Stadium and the Sunday cinch Premiership fixture that will give way to Wednesday’s match up with Real Madrid. Ensured by the Australian’s total immersion in all the experiences afforded him by operating in an environment he treasures.

“I’m not thinking about Madrid because I won’t disrespect any game I’m involved in,” said the 57-year-old. “If people think I’m not excited or up for Livingston on Sunday, they don’t know me. That’s what I love about football. Every game is an opportunity to achieve something, whether it’s at Livingston or in the Bernabeu. I don’t take any game of football for granted, I never have.

“At some point, it’ll all finish for me and I won’t have any ground to go to. That’s when you realise that every game is special. The Bernabeau will be a great occasion for the football club but we want to go into it having won at the weekend, having played well – then we can challenge ourselves against the best in Europe.”

Postecoglou was asked whether a performance in the Bernabeau would “put down a marker” – send out the signal that Celtic intended to be back and better in the blue riband competition next season. Following a fresher campaign sortie in which they have certainly competed in adventurous fashion, but claimed only two draws from five Group F outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad