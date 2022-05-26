Ryan Mmaee - Celtic linked with 19-goal forward, Morocco international, 1 of 4 footballing brothers

The 24-year-old helped the Hungarian giants win the league and cup double with 19 goals in all competitions.

It is reported by the Daily Record, Mmaee has been brought to the attention of the Scottish champions with research and analysis of the player undertaken.

He will be familiar to Celtic having played against them twice this season in the Europa League, assisting one goal in Ferencvaros' 3-2 loss at home in November.

Mmaee has played the majority of his career through the middle and has a good goal return, both in Hungary and at previous club AEL Limassol, with 36 across the past two seasons.

A former Belgian Under-21 international, Mmaee switched to represent Morocco and has four goals in 11 caps.

He is a team-mate of older brother Samy Mmaee at international and club level with two other brothers also professional footballers.

This season saw Mmaee finish fourth top scorer in the Hungarian top flight with 13 goals in 21 appearances and he was third for goals and assists. He scored six penalties and no player hit the woodwork more.

Ryan Mmaee has been linked with Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He missed the title run-in and the cup final due to an ankle injury.