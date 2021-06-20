Ryan Christie overseas interest could push up Celtic asking price - but Gordon Strachan not lined up for club role

Ryan Christie is set to leave Celtic in the current transfer window. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old, currently on duty with his country at Euro 2020, will certainly leave the Parkhead club this summer. Both parties accept this outcome as Christie moves into the final six months of his contract.

The fact his contract expires in January means Celtic will struggle to attract a fee of much more than £1m for the player they signed from Inverness Caledonian Thistle for £500,000 almost six years ago. However, with Southampton and Burnley previously credited with an interest, a number of potential suitors could push up the asking price.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christie was wanted by a Bundesliga club in January of last year and was keen then to take up the offer, but Celtic rejected the bid as they kept the squad together for their nine-in-a-row tilt. Interest from Germany has not been ruled out, though Nice are understood to have been tracking the player since before the last transfer window.

Meanwhile, a club source has dismissed speculation Gordon Strachan could be in line for the technical director position as Celtic’s revamp their football department around new manager Ange Postecoglou. Strachan currently operates in the role for Dundee, while son Gavin’s future as a current coach at the Parkhead club has yet to be clarified. Both Gavin Strachan and John Kennedy will assist Postecoglou as the club’s pre-season training begins tomorrow, in preparation for the Champions League second round qualifier against FC Midtjylland. The Glasgow first leg will take place on July 20, with the return eight days later.

A message from the Editor: