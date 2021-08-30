Ryan Christie: Bournemouth emerge as serious front-runners to land Celtic midfielder as hopes of new deal dwindle

Bournemouth are understood to have become front-runners in the race to sign Celtic’s Ryan Christie.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

Prospects of the 26-year-old signing a contract extension on a current deal with the Parkhead club that expires in January have receded in recent days. It is understood that the English south coast believe that they have moved ahead of Burnley, who have strongly pursued the Scotland international, as the next destination for a player who joined Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle for a £500,000 fee in 2015. It is thought that outlay will be more than recouped.

Bournemouth are increasingly confident that the promise of free-flowing football under Scott Parker, as they seek to translate promotion-favourite status into a return to the Premier League, will convince Christie to begin a fresh chapter of his career at the Vitality Stadium.

