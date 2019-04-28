Rumour Mill: Trio face Rangers exit | Update on Celtic target | Liverpool eye Gers star | Ex-US coach keen on Scotland job

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Trio face Ibrox exit

Out of patience: Steven Gerrard could empty three first-team players in the summer. Picture: PA

Borna Barisic, Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty could be on their way out of Ibrox after incurring Steven Gerrard’s wrath in a bounce game.

The trio, along with on-loan Angers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, were hooked at half time as the Gers struggled against Liverpool Under-23s.

And the three players - who all arrived last summer - could be told to find new clubs in the summer. (Various)

Gers set to deal in McPake

Rangers are set to offer Josh McPake a new deal in a bid to ward off interest from Liverpool.

The 17-year-old was the man of the match in the Scottish Youth Cup final in midweek as Rangers beat Celtic 3-2, and the striker’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by numerous clubs including the Anfield side. (Sunday Mail)

Stewart closing in on Gers switch

Birmingham City forwrd Greg Stewart is set to put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Rangers after agreeing to join the Ibrox side.

Stewart, 29, has had loan spells in Scotland with Kilmarnock, and Aberdeen twice, but looks set to seal a permanent move to his former club. (Sunday Mail)

Castagne still on Celtic radar

Belgian defender Timothy Castagne remains on Celtic’s radar, according to reports, despite being priced at £10 million by Atalanta earlier this year.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to the Hoops in January, and is understood to still be a potential target. (Sunday Times)

Lennon: No Wamangituka interest

Neil Lennon has dismissed reports he was casting an eye over Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka when he scouted the Ligue 2 match between the Parisien side and Valenciennes.

Barcelona, Fiorentina, Hamburg and Liverpool have all been linked with the £4.5 million-rated Congolese forward in recent months, with Barca and the Reds sending scouts to watch him in action. (Various)

Arena eyes Scotland job

Former USA coach Bruce Arena, who led the Americans to fourth place in the 2002 World Cup, has expressed an interest in the Scotland job.

The 67-year-old has been out of work since ending a second spell with his homeland, but is understood to have thrown his hat into the ring. (Herald on Sunday)

Guidolin keen on Scots role

Former Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin has also revealed he would be interested in succeeding Alex McLeish.

The 63-year-old, who has had spells managing Palermo, Parma, Monaco, Udinese and Genoa in the last 15 years, hasn’t worked since being sacked by the Swans in 2016. (Sunday Mail)

Omeonga not keen on Italy return

Stephane Omeonga has admitted he wouldn’t be keen on returning to Italy at the end of his loan deal with Hibs, if parent club Genoa are relegated from Serie A.

The Belgian Under-21 international has become a hit with the Easter Road fans with a number of swashbuckling performances.

He said: “I have two years left and there is no clause in my contract but, yes, things will change. Davide Ballardini was the coach and I was reading in a few places that maybe he is going to come back so…” (Scotland on Sunday)