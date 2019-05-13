Rumour Mill: Injury fears for Celtic | Rangers player’s exit confirmed? | Hearts set to sign striker

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Injury woes for Celtic ahead of cup final

Neil Lennon could be without key players for the Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS Group

Mikael Lustig is the latest Celtic player to emerge as doubtful for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on May 25.

The Swedish defender was replaced at half time of the Hoops’ 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday and has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

He is now a doubt for the final two games of the campaign. (Various)

Tierney and Forrest boost for Celtic

James Forrest and Kieran Tierney should both be fit to face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final despite the pair sitting out the 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Tierney is due to undergo a double hernia operation in the summer but his fitness is being managed by the Celts as they aim to make it a third consecutive treble.

Forrest has been a star performer for club and country this year and should also return for the showpiece final at Hampden. (Various)

Wallace set to leave Gers

Rangers fans paid tribute to long-serving defender Lee Wallace at the club’s final home game of the 2018/19 season, holding up a banner thanking him for his service.

The former Hearts full-back joined Rangers in 2011 and has more more than 250 appearances for the Light Blues.

He has fallen out of favour this year and struggled with injury last term, making just nine appearances over the two campaigns and with his contract up in the summer, looks set to leave for pastures new. (Various)

Naismith opens up over Hearts deal

Steven Naismith has all but confirmed he will sign a permanent deal with Hearts.

The on-loan Norwich City forward, who is out of contract this summer, said at the Tynecastle side’s Player of the Year awards that it was “inevitable” he would sign a permanent deal.

Naismith was voted Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year and told guests that while nothing was signed, he wasn’t looking elsewhere.

The Scotland striker is still expected to miss the Scottish Cup final with Celtic despite making progress on his return from injury. (The Sun)

David Turnbull a wanted man

Derby County scouted Motherwell starlet David Turnbull during the side’s 2-0 loss to St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Rams are understood to be keen on the 19-year-old while Bristol City and Cardiff are also monitoring the situation.

Turnbull signed a new deal in January, keeping him at Fir Park until 2021 but it looks inevitable that the player will leave well before then. (The Sun)

‘Heck had no class’

Kilmarnock defender Alex Bruce has accused former team-mate and Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom of “lacking class”.

The ex-Barnsley and Leeds boss hit out at Bruce after he won a penalty for Kille in their 1-0 win over Hibs at Rugby Park - an award just about everyone thought was contentious.

Heckingbottom branded Bruce a “f****** diver” after the match, and Bruce hit back saying: “If he had something to say to me then he should have done it in private. I’m certainly not a diver – that’s for sure.” (Evening News)