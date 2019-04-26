Rumour Mill: Former Rangers boss eyes Scotland job | Hibs star almost joined Hearts | Celtic braced for ban

Friday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat. Picture: Getty

Former Rangers boss eyes Scotland job

Dick Advocaat is interested in becoming the next manager of Scotland. The former Rangers boss was the predecessor to Alex McLeish at Ibrox and he’s hoping to become his successor this time around. The 71-year-old said he’d be interested in working with a young background staff. (Scottish Sun)

Ladbrokes set to extend SPFL deal

Ladbrokes are set to extend their sponsorship deal with the SPFL, despite plans from gambling chiefs to bring advertising of sports betting (with the exception of horse racing) to an end. The firm said they are “proud to be backing Scottish football” ahead of negotiations next month. (Daily Record)

Celtic braced for Brown ban

Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon has prepared for the possibility of captain Scott Brown missing tomorrow’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock but insists he will still be taken aback if the midfielder receives a ban from the Scottish FA. Brown faces a disciplinary hearing at Hampden today. (The Scotsman)

Hearts fined over Aberdeen bust-up

Hearts have been fined £500 for their part in the mass confrontation during the Ladbrokes Premiership match with Aberdeen at Tynecastle last month. The Dons admitted the charge and have also been fined £500, while Hearts were found guilty despite an appeal. (Evening News)

Hibs star turns down ‘big money’ offers

Ofir Marciano remains committed to Hibs despite being offered more money from clubs in Israel to return to his homeland. The goalkeeper is in fine form as Hibs push for a top-four finish and put in a man-of-the-match performance in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Celtic. (Evening News)

McGregor almost joined Hearts

As a centre-half, there’s one way to avoid an inevitably bruising tussle with Hearts centre forward Uche Ikpeazu – join the same team as him. Surprisingly, Hibs defender Darren McGregor almost did. He could have been preparing to face his boyhood heroes on Sunday at Easter Road as opposed to steeling himself for a resumption of hostilities with Ikpeazu. (The Scotsman)