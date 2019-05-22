Rumour Mill: Celtic keen on defender | Rangers blow in transfer battle | Ex-Celtic boss to Dundee? | Aberdeen eye double signing

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic keen on second West Brom man

Celtic have been linked with a move for West Brom defender Dara O'Shea. The 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Exeter and the Hoops have scouted the Baggies youngster.

Brendan Rodgers was understood to be keen on the Dubliner but the Bhoys have maintained an interest in the Ireland Under-19 centre-back and could make a move this summer.

O'Shea would be available on a cut-price develpoment deal owing to the cross-border element. (The Sun)

Dons set to sign Main, could add Taylor

Aberdeen are in pole position to sign free agent Curtis Main, after the English striker left Motherwell, while Ash Taylor could be set for a return to Pittodrie.

Main is a free agent following his Fir Park exit but the Dons are set to beat Hearts to the former Portsmouth forward's signature.

Defender Taylor, who was at the club between 2014 and 2017, is set for a second spell in the north-east after holding talks earlier this week following his release by Northampton. (Various)

Strachan to Dundee?

Dundee are hopeful of convincing former Scotland and Celtic boss Gordon Strachan to join the club in a technical director capacity.

The 62-year-old started his career at Dens Park in the mid-1970s and The Scotsman understands he would be open to a return to the Dark Blues.

However, he is not interested in the managerial position, with the club pursuing other individuals such as Jim Goodwin of Alloa and John Robertson of Inverness, with an approach rebuffed by the Highlanders earlier this week. (The Sun)

Gers blow in defender pursuit

Rangers have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of highly-rated Oldham defender George Edmundson with the Latics reportedly upping their asking price.

The 21-year-old was in fine form for the League Two side and attracted attention from a number of clubs including the Light Blues.

However, reports suggest that Oldham knocked back an initial offer from the Gers and are now wanting more for the centre-back. It remains to be seen whether the Ibrox side will return with an improved bid but supposed rivals Peterborough have confirmed through owner Darragh McAnthony on Twitter that they are not in the running for Edmundson. (Daily Mail)

Gutman earns Gold Cup spot

Celtic defender Andrew Gutman has earned a surprise call-up to the USA's Gold Cup squad.

The left-back, who is currently on loan at Charlotte Independence, has caught the eye of USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter to win his first national team call-up.

Gutman, 22, is the only player outwith MLS to be named in the squad. (The Sun print edition)

Brophy for Scotland

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy could be named in former manager Steve Clarke's first Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

The Daily Record is reporting that the 23-year-old will find out if he has made the pool of players next week.

The former Hamilton hitman scored 11 times for Killie this season as they finished third and qualified for Europe. (Daily Record)