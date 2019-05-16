Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Charlton ace | Rangers star hints at exit | Euro giants keen on Hoops midfielder | Scotland manager latest

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Aribo on Celtic radar

Joe Aribo celebrates a goal for Charlton. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have joined the race for Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo. The 22-year-old is out of contract at the Valley in summer and has been linked with Southampton, Rennes and Celtic’s Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Arsenal scouted the London-born player but appear to have dropped their interest. The Scotsman understands there is an outside chance of Aribo remaining with the Addicks depending on the outcome of their promotion bid.

Manager Lee Bowyer suggested in an interview with the Evening Standard that the League One side haven’t given up on convincing Aribo to renew his contract.

Aribo has spent four years at Charlton since making the move from non-league Staines Town, and has 16 goals and 15 assists from nearly 100 matches. However, he would surely be one for the future at Parkhead with the Hoops well-stocked in midfield. (Goal)

Morelos: I dream of playing in a much better league

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos insists he is committed to Rangers, despite going public with his desire to play in a more competitive league. He has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in recent months.

The 22-year-old said in an interview with a Colombian publication: “I know that there are many interested clubs asking and as soon as there is something official I will be announcing it.

“But I’m committed to Rangers just now. I’ve had a good season and many clubs are interested and hopefully everything will be done in the right way.” (Primero Tempo)

Porto back in for Ntcham... at a reduced price

Porto are set to rekindle their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but the Portuguese giants won’t offer the £14 million they were quoted as being willing to pay some time ago.

The French midfielder has struggled to recapture his form this season and has been in and out of the team. Nevertheless, Porto are still interested in the former Manchester City youngster and have been tracking his progress for a year.

Foiled twice in attempts to entice Ntcham to the Estadio do Dragao, Porto boss Sergio Conceicao - who has all but accepted the departure of captain Hector Herrera in the summer, with Atletico Madrid keen - is hoping it’s third time lucky.

Ntcham’s current market value is £3.6 million according to Transfermarkt but with a contract at Parkhead until summer 2022, he will still command a fairly hefty fee. (The Sun)

Wieghorst eyes Dundee job

Morten Wieghorst would welcome an opportunity to speak about the vacant manager’s post with Dundee but The Scotsman understands the Dane is also currently considering options elsewhere.

The former Dens Park midfielder, who was inducted in the club’s hall of fame as recently as March, is currently out of work after leaving Aalborg BK in November.

Wieghorst confirmed there had been no contact from the Dark Blues but told The Scotsman he “would not rule anything out”. (The Scotsman)

Clarke in pole position but McInnes still in picture

Steve Clarke has admitted he is in turmoil over his future amid mounting speculation he will be offered the Scotland manager’s job.

One bookmaker has cut Clarke’s odds for the vacancy to 1-10 on after it emerged Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has informed the Pittodrie club he would not take the post if approached.

The Scotsman understands the Scottish FA will wait until Kilmarnock complete their campaign at home to Rangers on Sunday before it makes any formal approach to Clarke. (The Scotsman)

Djoum deal still on?

Hearts haven’t given up hope of convincing Arnaud Djoum to sign a new deal at Tynecastle, but the Jambos won’t start looking elsewhere for midfield reinforcements until the Cameroonian midfielder makes a decision on his future.

Manager Craig Levein told the Evening News: “I’m still trying with Arnaud so we need to find out what is going on there one way or the other.

“That will obviously have implications on whether we need another midfield player or not. I’m also trying to get two strikers in but it’s obviously very early at this stage.” (Evening News)