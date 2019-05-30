Rumour Mill: Celtic and RB Leipzig eye English defender | End of the road for Rangers man? | Mark Warburton eyes Rangers reunion at QPR

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic to battle Leipzig and Huddersfield for defender

Celtic are reportedly keen on Ipswich's 18-year-old right-back Dylan Crowe - but they face competition from Huddersfield and RB Leipzig for the England Under-18 international.

The Terriers are believed to have tested the waters with a £300,000 bid but the Portman Road side are understood to be holding out for a £500,000 compensation fee.

The Hoops are likely in the market for a right-back, with Manny Perez out on loan, Jeremy Toljan's loan spell over and doubts over Mikael Lustig's future. (Daily Mail)

Rangers to offload Lafferty?

Rangers could sever ties with Kyle Lafferty this summer amid rumours of unrest at the Hummel Training Centre.

A Gers source claims manager Steven Gerrard has been unimpressed by Lafferty's attitude and commitment. The 31-year-old was omitted from matchday squads as the season reached an end because he "hadn't done enough in training".

Cypriot side Apollon Limassol have been linked with the former Hearts and Norwich forward but The Scotsman understands he would prefer a move closer to home. (Football Insider)

Warburton eyes Kelly

QPR could come in for Livingston 'keeper Liam Kelly, with the player's former manager Mark Warburton keen on a reunion.

Kelly has 12 months left on his contract at Almondvale but Waburton is understood to be aware of the situation and is keen to take the 23-year-old to Loftus Road, having worked with him at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

SFA explain Flanagan decision

The Scottish FA have explained the decision not to ban Jon Flanagan after the Rangers defender's clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown in the last Old Firm game.

The former Liverpool player was booked for the clash which saw Brown end up on the deck but despite the incident being highlighted by compliance officer Clare Whyte and a panel of three former officials agreeing the clash warranted a red card, a fast-track tribunal overruled that decision, stating that Flanagan's actions didn't meet a "brutality" test.

The panel said: "The referee saw the incident in question, and, notwithstanding that he did not see the actual point of contact, he saw sufficient to assess brutality and decided that the action of the player was reckless." (BBC)

Celtic-linked defender 'open to leaving'

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has indicated he would be open to quitting Stamford Bridge for Derby.

The centre-back impressed on loan at the Rams and Frank Lampard's side are understood to be keen on a permanent deal for the player.

However, the Hoops have also been linked with the defender and could offer Tomori European football if they are serious about securing his services. (Various)