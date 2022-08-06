Ross County v Celtic late team news and predicted XIs: Injury blow for midfielder, surgery for international winger

The Japanese international has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will not recover in time to face Ross County.
It is a blow for Ange Postecoglou given Hatate’s sparkling form so far this season, but in David Turnbull the Celtic head coach has the luxury of turning to a top class replacement.
Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team.
Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.
Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic.
Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation.
The South Sudan international sat out last weekend’s defeat by Hearts.
Ross County predicted XI: Laidlaw; Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington; Callachan, Tillson; Sims, Dhanda, Edwards; Hiwula
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley; Jota, Turnbull, Abada; Furuhashi