Ross County v Celtic late team news and predicted XIs: Injury blow for midfielder, surgery for international winger

Celtic will have to make do without midfielder Reo Hatate for the trip to Dingwall.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 8:30 am

The Japanese international has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will not recover in time to face Ross County.

It is a blow for Ange Postecoglou given Hatate’s sparkling form so far this season, but in David Turnbull the Celtic head coach has the luxury of turning to a top class replacement.

Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team.

David Turnbull is in line to start for Celtic against Ross County. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic.

Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation.

The South Sudan international sat out last weekend’s defeat by Hearts.

Ross County predicted XI: Laidlaw; Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington; Callachan, Tillson; Sims, Dhanda, Edwards; Hiwula

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley; Jota, Turnbull, Abada; Furuhashi

Ross County
