Ross Barkely to Celtic rumours take new Chelsea twist

Wages were believed to be a sticking point over any potential move to Parkhead – initially believed to be on loan.

However prominent Chelsea source Simon Phillips, of the TalkChelsea podcast, has suggested Barkley has a permanent deal on the table from the cinch Premiership champions with other clubs in England also keen.

He came through the ranks at Everton and has also played for Aston Villa and both are also linked, as are Newcastle credited with interest in the attacking midfielder.

Barkley’s future at Chelsea is unclear with first-team opportunities limited and alternative options suggested for the final year of his Stamford Bridge contract.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted his transfer business at Celtic is not quite done for the summer window, but did pour cold water on moves for Barcelona’s Alex Collado and Marseille’s Bamba Dieng this week.