Rod Stewart lauds Ange Postecoglou but Celtic manager rejects rocker's comments - 'I know my place'

Postecoglou has now snared three trophies following last weekend’s Viaplay Cup success. That total would push up to five in the event of bagging a treble his team are short odds to complete, the title appearing theirs to lose in boasting a nine-point Premiership lead going into the final 12 fixtures. Such a tally would move him to within one of Gordon Strachan, who also had two Champions League last 16 appearances. And two shy of double-treble winner Brendan Rodgers and O’Neill – his treble-landing tenure embroidered by a UEFA Cup final.
But still five short of Lennon, the last club figurehead to secure and treble and guide Celtic the Champoins League knock-out stages. Meanwhile, Stein remains out of sight with 25 major honours in presiding over the club’s halcyon period from the mid-1960s, which brought European Cup success. Yet, Postecoglou feels he could never be the equal of any of these predecessors.
“It’s very kind of Rod and I know he is a passionate Celtic man but I will give you the brief here; I will never reach the levels of Jock Stein or Martin. Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, these guys, they have had unbelievable success at this football club,” said the Australian. “It is almost impossible to replicate. I won a trophy at the weekend and after it I was interviewed by Gordon Strachan, so I know my place and I am more than happy with that. My role here is to contribute and, I hope, continue to bring success to this club. When I am gone I hope I have left my own mark and I will be more than comfortable with that.”