Rod Stewart lauds Ange Postecoglou but Celtic manager rejects rocker's comments - 'I know my place'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has blanched and demurred at legendary rocker Rod Stewart’s claim his endeavours in crafting an attractive trophy-winning team across his 20 months helming the Parkhead side has placed him “up there” with Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill and Neil Lennon.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with predecessor Gordon Strachan. The Australian says he "knows his place" when comparisons are drawn between the pair, or he is matched up to any other multiple trophy-winners in the role. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou has now snared three trophies following last weekend’s Viaplay Cup success. That total would push up to five in the event of bagging a treble his team are short odds to complete, the title appearing theirs to lose in boasting a nine-point Premiership lead going into the final 12 fixtures. Such a tally would move him to within one of Gordon Strachan, who also had two Champions League last 16 appearances. And two shy of double-treble winner Brendan Rodgers and O’Neill – his treble-landing tenure embroidered by a UEFA Cup final.

But still five short of Lennon, the last club figurehead to secure and treble and guide Celtic the Champoins League knock-out stages. Meanwhile, Stein remains out of sight with 25 major honours in presiding over the club’s halcyon period from the mid-1960s, which brought European Cup success. Yet, Postecoglou feels he could never be the equal of any of these predecessors.

