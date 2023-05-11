'Right now I'm at Celtic': Liel Abada breaks silence on future and reveals constant chats with ex-teammate

Despite arriving in Scotland two years ago, Celtic’s Liel Abada admits that it took him a while to learn English. But he has recently become fluent in dealing with questions about his future.

Celtic forward Liel Abada has been linked with a number of clubs, including Ajax.

The 21-year-old, who is one of the four men on the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year shortlist, is contracted to the Parkhead club until 2026 but has been linked with a summer move. Several clubs on the continent, including Dutch giants Ajax, have been credited with interest in the Israeli, who has found it tough to hold down a regular starting berth this term. But, when quizzed on what the future might have in store, the striker, who has still netted 17 times this season, helping Celtic to close in on the domestic treble that evaded them, refused to play ball.

“Right now I’m Celtic,” said Abada. “I don’t really care about any of the things being said about my future – I just care about giving 100 per cent in training and in games. I am happy here and that’s the most important thing. We have won the league and we have the next target to win the Scottish Cup to complete the treble. That is our focus to complete our target. For me, right now I am Celtic and I don’t care about the summer or anything else.

“When you play at a club like Celtic there are a lot of great players. There is a lot of competition and a lot of fight around the place to play. For me, I just give 100 per cent at every training session. As a squad we work hard every day because everyone wants to play. In the end it’s the coach’s decision. You have to fight for your place at Celtic. You want to do the best for the team and the standard is very high in the training sessions.

“Celtic is such a big club – the best club in Scotland – and in every game you feel the pressure from the fans. You want to win every game to get the three points. But after you have been at the club you learn to live with that pressure. I think it’s something that’s improved me a lot as a player.”

In the early days he had countryman Nir Bitton to rely on but since his return to Israel, he has had to find his own way and that has also helped him develop as a man and as a team-mate. “When I came to Scotland I was 19 years-old,” Abada continued. “It was very different for me, a different country with no family around me and sometimes it was difficult. But I had Nir Bitton here with me at Celtic and he really looked after me.