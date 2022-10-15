'Ridiculous, I don't understand that': Ange Postecoglou doubles down on Celtic criticism stance after thumping win over Hibs
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his Celtic team for a “great” display in the 6-1 cinch Premiership win over Hibs and said he still does not understand the criticism that has come their way from certain quarters.
The defending champions put on a show against the Hibees at Celtic Park, with James Forrest scoring a hat-trick and a number of players performing to a high standard.
Celtic have been given flak for their Champions League campaign, a defeat against RB Leipzig at home on Tuesday ending their hopes of reaching the last 16, and Postecoglou was thrilled by his team’s response.
“The players were great,” said Postecoglou, who freshened up his starting XI with Forrest, Alexandro Bernabei, Anthony Ralston, Aaron Mooy and Giorgios Giakoumakis. “We wanted to put on a good performance and thought the energy and intensity we showed from the start was brilliant. The quality of our football was excellent with some well-worked goals. We created good opportunities and credit to the lads, it was a great performance.
"I said yesterday some of the reporting from around us was ridiculous. I don’t understand that. Our performances at Champions League level knowing how difficult it is, we’ve fallen short taking opportunities and I understand we need to improve that. But our will and endeavour to play football the way we said we would is there. My only fear is the boys lose focus from outside noise saying we’re not playing well. I know we are because all the underlying stuff is there. It’s about putting it into practise.”