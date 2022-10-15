The defending champions put on a show against the Hibees at Celtic Park, with James Forrest scoring a hat-trick and a number of players performing to a high standard.

Celtic have been given flak for their Champions League campaign, a defeat against RB Leipzig at home on Tuesday ending their hopes of reaching the last 16, and Postecoglou was thrilled by his team’s response.

“The players were great,” said Postecoglou, who freshened up his starting XI with Forrest, Alexandro Bernabei, Anthony Ralston, Aaron Mooy and Giorgios Giakoumakis. “We wanted to put on a good performance and thought the energy and intensity we showed from the start was brilliant. The quality of our football was excellent with some well-worked goals. We created good opportunities and credit to the lads, it was a great performance.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was thrilled by the display of his team against Hibs.

