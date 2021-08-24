Revealed: The Scottish Premiership champions 2021/22 as predicted by supercomputer

Rangers will retain the cinch Premiership title this season despite the impressive strides made by arch-rivals Celtic, according to a supercomputer.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 6:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 6:41 pm
Rangers players celebrate after winning the Scottish Premiership title last year. Picture: SNS
The system, used by bettingexpert.com, has Steven Gerrard’s men finishing top of the pile with Ange Postecoglou ending his maiden season in the country as manager of the runners-up.

Aberdeen are being tipped to finish best-of-the-rest above Hibs and Hearts, respectively, while Ross County are slated to finish bottom of the pile ahead of newly-promoted Dundee in 11th.

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Rangers may not be invincible once again this season, but they are still set to be champions of Scotland for another year.

“Our supercomputer has them ahead of a Celtic side that may be improved from last term but could struggle to close the gap at the top.

“Ross County are the side that comes out bottom of the pile in this forecast.”

Predicted league table:

Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Hibs Hearts St Johnstone Motherwell Dundee United St Mirren Livingston Dundee Ross County.

