Revealed: The Scottish Premiership champions 2021/22 as predicted by supercomputer

Rangers players celebrate after winning the Scottish Premiership title last year. Picture: SNS

The system, used by bettingexpert.com, has Steven Gerrard’s men finishing top of the pile with Ange Postecoglou ending his maiden season in the country as manager of the runners-up.

Aberdeen are being tipped to finish best-of-the-rest above Hibs and Hearts, respectively, while Ross County are slated to finish bottom of the pile ahead of newly-promoted Dundee in 11th.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Rangers may not be invincible once again this season, but they are still set to be champions of Scotland for another year.

“Our supercomputer has them ahead of a Celtic side that may be improved from last term but could struggle to close the gap at the top.

“Ross County are the side that comes out bottom of the pile in this forecast.”

Predicted league table:

Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Hibs Hearts St Johnstone Motherwell Dundee United St Mirren Livingston Dundee Ross County.

Message from the editor