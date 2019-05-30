Revealed: The mouthwatering Champions League group waiting for Celtic

Aside from the appealing tens of millions of pounds, Celtic have the perfect stimulus to reach the Champions League group stages.

Celtic will be hoping to welcome Europe's elite to Parkhead in the Champions League. Picture: SNS

Following the Europa League final, which Chelsea won 4-1 against London rivals Arsenal, the seeds for the group stages of 2019/2020 competitions are all but set.

The outcome of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday will determine which side goes into pot 1 and which ones lands in pot 2.

If Celtic make their way through the four rounds of qualifying they will very likely be placed in pot 3, alongside the likes of Benfica, Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, as well as familiar faces from this term's Europa League campaign in FC Salzburg and Valencia.

The likelihood of a mouthwatering group for the Scottish champions is high considering the names in the top two pots.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all top seeds.

It doesn't get much easier in pot 2 which includes Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Qualification from the group is always going to be difficult for Celtic with the mammoth gap in terms of budget and prestige in terms of the league they compete in and the players which can subsequently be attracted.

Pot 4 shouldn't hold too much fear with Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray and RB Leipzig some of the names already qualified.

So how could the group shape up?

Mouthwatering but hard to qualify: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, CELTIC and Atalanta.

Less glamorous but easier to qualify: Zenit St Petersburg, Napoli, CELTIC and Genk.