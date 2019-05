Analysis from Philip Wong shows how much each of the 12 top-flight sides spent in wages per player for each point earned this season using Sporting Intelligence's Global Sports Salaries Survey for 2018/2019. Scroll through to see the average money money to players for every point. All figures in £GBP.

1. Celtic - 9,950 per point (12th) The Scottish champions' average annual salary per player was 865,614 GBP.

2. Rangers - 5,981 (11th) The runners-up's average annual salary per player was 466,556 GBP.

3. Dundee - 2,992 (10th) The bottom-placed side's average annual salary per player was 62,833 GBP.

4. Hearts - 2,188 (9th) Craig Levein's side's average annual salary per player was 111,600 GBP.

