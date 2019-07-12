Revealed: How much Celtic will make from reaching Champions League group stage

Celtic will make close to £14.8 million if they are to successfully navigate themselves into the group stages of this season's Champions League.
READ MORE - Leeds to fight Celtic for key signing target, Liverpool boss blocks Ryan Kent move, defender dropped amid Celtic interest, Love Island host pokes fun at Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Neil Lennon's side already have one foot in the second qualifying round after a 3-1 first-leg victory away to Sarajevo on Tuesday evening.
If they are able to do so they'll receive an additional £341k on top of the £251k they'll already get from competing in the first round.
A further £431k will be due if they reach the third round. Should they exit at the play-off stage, they'll receive €5m before dropping into the Europa League. If they get to the group stage, though, they'll earn a massive £13.7 million.
That's an incredible sum of money, but they would stand to make much more due to match-day income and the incentives for picking up points in the group stage. It's roughly a £800,000 prize for a draw and £2.4m for a win.
Another £8.5m will be paid out if they reach the knockout stages.
The full breakdown...
First qualifying round - €280,000 (£251,759)
Second qualifying round - €380,000 (£341,640)
Third qualifying round - €480,000 (£431,546)
Play-off round exit - €5m (£4,495,275)
Reach group stage - €15.25m (£13.7m)