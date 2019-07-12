Revealed: How much Celtic will make from reaching Champions League group stage

Celtic will make close to £14.8 million if they are to successfully navigate themselves into the group stages of this season's Champions League.

Neil Lennon's side already have one foot in the second qualifying round after a 3-1 first-leg victory away to Sarajevo on Tuesday evening.

Celtic will be looking to make it back to the Champions League group stages.

If they are able to do so they'll receive an additional £341k on top of the £251k they'll already get from competing in the first round.

A further £431k will be due if they reach the third round. Should they exit at the play-off stage, they'll receive €5m before dropping into the Europa League. If they get to the group stage, though, they'll earn a massive £13.7 million.

That's an incredible sum of money, but they would stand to make much more due to match-day income and the incentives for picking up points in the group stage. It's roughly a £800,000 prize for a draw and £2.4m for a win.

Another £8.5m will be paid out if they reach the knockout stages.

The full breakdown...

First qualifying round - €280,000 (£251,759)

Second qualifying round - €380,000 (£341,640)

Third qualifying round - €480,000 (£431,546)

Play-off round exit - €5m (£4,495,275)

Reach group stage - €15.25m (£13.7m)