Revealed: Celtic's five possible Champions League opponents Celtic will find out their first qualifying round opponents later today as the draw for the opening stages of the UEFA Champions League is made in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw starts at 1.30pm UK time, with five possible opponents for the Hoops. 1. FK Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) Founded in 1946 as SD Torpedo after a merger between local sides Udarna and Sloboda, Sarajevo won their fourth league title last term, completing the double by lifting the Bosnian Cup Sarajevo have won 24 out of 70 European games. Last year they crashed out of the Europa League, losing 10-2 scoreline to Atalanta - although they did manage a 2-2 draw in Italy Manager Husref Musemic - who played a handful of games for Hearts in the late 1980s - is in his fifth spell in charge, having first taken the reins in 2001. Home games are played at the 34,500-capacity Asim Ferhatovi Hase Stadium in Sarajevo's Kosevo district