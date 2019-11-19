Report claims Celtic looking to extend deal of forgotten Parkhead ace

Celtic are looking to extend the loan deal of Daniel Arzani, according to reports in Australia.

The Manchester City youngster has been out of action for a year after suffering an ACL injury on his Celtic debut.

Celtic midfielder Daniel Arzani. Picture: SNS

Arzani joined in the summer of 2018 for a two-year loan deal, but has played just once due to the setback.

Manager Neil Lennon has yet to see the player in first-team action, though The World Game are claiming the Parkhead boss has been impressed enough with the player in training to open a dialogue with City about extending his stay.

Arzani isn't expected to return to action until Boxing Day at the earliest having suffered patella tendonitis as he looks to complete his long-term recovery.