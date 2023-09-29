All Sections
Reo Hatate signs new long-term Celtic deal as Brendan Rodgers lifts lid on 'great discussions'

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has signed a new five-year deal that will tie him to the club until 2028.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
 Comment
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has signed a new five-year contract. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has signed a new five-year contract. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
The 25-year-old Japan international has become a key figure at Celtic since his move from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022, winning four trophies across 71 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

Hatate told the Celtic website: “I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together.

"We have a lot of challenges ahead of us this season and beyond, both in Scotland and in the Champions League, and we are all ready as a team to tackle these together. We will give everything we have to bring our fans more good times.

“I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed delight at securing the future of a player who has been linked with clubs in the English Premier League:

“I have had some great discussions with him in recent weeks, I know he loves the club and our supporters and how ambitious he is to bring more success to the club.

“He is a huge talent, an exciting young player with great attributes and someone who can change a game.

“I know he is the type of man and player, though, who doesn’t want to rest. He is hungry to improve every day and achieve more and more to be the very best he can be – and Celtic is a great place for him to do this."

