Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has signed a new five-year deal that will tie him to the club until 2028.

The 25-year-old Japan international has become a key figure at Celtic since his move from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022, winning four trophies across 71 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

Hatate told the Celtic website: “I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together.

"We have a lot of challenges ahead of us this season and beyond, both in Scotland and in the Champions League, and we are all ready as a team to tackle these together. We will give everything we have to bring our fans more good times.

“I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed delight at securing the future of a player who has been linked with clubs in the English Premier League:

“I have had some great discussions with him in recent weeks, I know he loves the club and our supporters and how ambitious he is to bring more success to the club.

“He is a huge talent, an exciting young player with great attributes and someone who can change a game.