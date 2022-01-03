Reo Hatate: New Celtic man honoured with eye-watering merchandise range

Reo Hatate has joined Celtic from Kawaski Frontale.

The 24-year-old joined Celtic from Kawaski Frontale on a four-and-a-half year deal on New Year’s Eve – one of three Japanese players to sign that day, alongside Yosuki Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda.

Hatate, who can play in a variety of positions, was a popular figure at Kawasaki Frontale and the J-League outfit has released commemorative items wishing him well in Scotland.

Supporters can buy keyrings with the message “Go to Scotland” emblazoned on them for £8.50, while there is a T-shirt adorning Hatate’s face on it (£28), a face towel at £14 and a table flag at £10.60.

Those Kawaski Frontale fans with money to burn can also pick up a special strip, which comes in at a meaty £140.