Reo Hatate injury concern for Celtic as Japan midfielder limps out of Asian Cup match

Celtic's Reo Hatate leaves the field with Japan medical staff during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between against Bahrain at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Celtic have suffered a fresh injury blow after midfielder Reo Hatate limped out of Japan’s Asian Cup last 16 tie against Bahrain.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Hidemasa Morita in the 36th minute after pulling up with an injury during the match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play was stopped so Hatate could receive treatment on what appeared to be a calf problem but he was unable to continue.

The sight of Hatate hobbling off the pitch alongside Japan medical staff will be of concern to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who has already had to make do without the services of the talismanic playmaker for much of the season due to a combination of injury and international duty.