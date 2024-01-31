Reo Hatate injury concern for Celtic as Japan midfielder limps out of Asian Cup match
Celtic have suffered a fresh injury blow after midfielder Reo Hatate limped out of Japan’s Asian Cup last 16 tie against Bahrain.
The 25-year-old was replaced by Hidemasa Morita in the 36th minute after pulling up with an injury during the match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Play was stopped so Hatate could receive treatment on what appeared to be a calf problem but he was unable to continue.
The sight of Hatate hobbling off the pitch alongside Japan medical staff will be of concern to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who has already had to make do without the services of the talismanic playmaker for much of the season due to a combination of injury and international duty.
Hatate has managed just 11 appearances for the Scottish champion so far this term. His Celtic team-mate, Daizen Maeda, was named on the bench for the match, which Japan currently lead 1-0.
