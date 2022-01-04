Reo Hatate (No 13) has joined Celtic.

The 24-year-old joined fellow Japanese players Daizen Maeda and Yosuki Ideguchi by signing for Celtic last week and could make his debut against Hibs on January 17.

Hatate, who can play in a variety of positions, thanked the Todoroki Stadium support for their backing – and said playing abroad is a “dream" while accepting acclimatising to life in Scotland will not be easy.

"It was a short time of two years, but I had a lot of experience,” Hatate wrote on social media.

"I've come this far with the support of my family, staff, and teammates. Thank you very much.

"Playing abroad is one of my dreams. I think I will have a hard time with football, personal life, language, food and so on.

"I want to absorb a lot of things as a person and as a player and grow. I am really grateful to the club for respecting this decision. Thank you very much.

"And supporters, I will do my best to have my chant sung by Todoroki someday.