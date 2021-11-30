Reo Hatate: Celtic hope to complete signing before Rangers clash

Reo Hatate is expected to join Celtic in January. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Rangers travel to Parkhead on January 2 in what could be a key match in the destination of the cinch Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to have transfer target Hatate available.

The versatile 24-year-old is a reported key target for Celtic in January. His contract with Kawasaki Frontale expires at the end of January.

However, according to the Daily Record, the club are keen to push through a deal once the transfer window opens.

It is understood the player wants to move to Celtic and link up with Kyogo Furuhashi.

The club will need to apply for a work permit to make the signing happen.

Hatate is well known to Postecoglou from his time as Yokohama F. Marinos boss. He can play in a number of positions, including left-back.