Reo Hatate: Celtic hope to complete signing before Rangers clash

Celtic are looking to complete the signing of Japanese star Reo Hatate before the next Old Firm clash.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:01 am
Reo Hatate is expected to join Celtic in January. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Rangers travel to Parkhead on January 2 in what could be a key match in the destination of the cinch Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to have transfer target Hatate available.

The versatile 24-year-old is a reported key target for Celtic in January. His contract with Kawasaki Frontale expires at the end of January.

However, according to the Daily Record, the club are keen to push through a deal once the transfer window opens.

It is understood the player wants to move to Celtic and link up with Kyogo Furuhashi.

The club will need to apply for a work permit to make the signing happen.

Hatate is well known to Postecoglou from his time as Yokohama F. Marinos boss. He can play in a number of positions, including left-back.

Although he has featured in the centre of midfield of late.

