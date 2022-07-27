The Scottish Football Association has stolen a march on the managers around the country naming their line-ups for the first match of the season – by naming their teams of officials for the respective games right across the country.

The referees and assistants have, just like the players, gone through their own pre-season with the likes of John Beaton taking charge of Rangers’ friendly with Tottenham Hotspur, Willie Collum at Celtic v Norwich while a whole host of others have been involved in the Premier Sports Cup group stages ensuring they – like the clubs – are ready for the big kick-off.

Unusually it’s flag day on Sunday with the final match of the weekend seeing Celtic mark their cinch premiership win last season at Celtic Park – and Rangers have the earliest kick-off – starting season 2022-23 at Livingston on Saturday lunchtime.

That’s followed by 18 senior games around the country at 3pm on Saturday with Motherwell visiting Paisley on Sunday.

We don’t know who will line up for each team, or the formation they’ll play, but we do know which referee will take charge and here is a chronological look at the top two divisions’ opening day fixtures, and their match officials, plus selected lower division matches from League One, as the new campaign gets underway.

1. Livingston v Rangers Saturday, July 30, 2022. Kick off 12pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Don Robertson

2. Hearts v Ross County Saturday, July 30, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: David Dickinson

3. Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd Saturday, July 30, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum

4. St Johnstone v Hibs Saturday, July 30, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Euan Anderson