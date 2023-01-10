The referees and VAR officials for this weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-finals have been confirmed.

Celtic, Kilmarnock, Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park this weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Both matches will take place at Hampden Park with Celtic and Kilmarnock going head-to-head on Saturday for the second time in a week following the 2-0 home victory for the Hoops in the Premiership at the weekend.

Rangers then meet Aberdeen on Sunday for the first time since their remarkable comeback 3-2 victory at Pittodrie on December 20 in Michael Beale's second match in charge of the Ibrox side.

The refereeing assignments will see Willie Collum in the middle for Celtic v Kilmarnock, which kicks off at 530pm on Saturday, while Nick Walsh takes charge of Rangers v Kilmarnock, which is a 3pm kick-off on Sunday.

Greg Aitken is on VAR duty for Celtic v Kilmarnock with Alan Muir presiding over the technology for Rangers v Aberdeen.

The full line-up of semi-final match officials is as follows:

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Ref - Willie Collum; AR1 - Dougie Potter; AR2 - Gordon Crawford; Fourth Official - Grant Irvine; VAR - Greg Aitken; AVAR - John McCrossan.

