Referee for Sunday's Rangers v Celtic Old Firm clash revealed

Bobby Madden has been selected as the referee for Sunday's match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

READ MORE - Celtic cool interest in defender, ex-Rangers man makes shock move, club to make call on Celtic target, hope for Rangers in attacker pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The experienced whistler will take charge of his first game involving either club this campaign when Neil Lennon's men visit Govan.

James Tavernier and Mikey Johnston battle for possession during the last game between the sides at Ibrox.

He last took charge of an Old Firm contest in late March last term when Steven Gerrard's men lost 2-1 to their rivals at Celtic Park.

Alfredo Morelos was shown a straight red card by Madden for an off-the-ball incident involving Scott Brown in the first half, while Andy Halliday was also sent off after the full-time whistle.

Though he's been considered one of Scotland's premier officials since 2012, this will be the first time he's taken on a Glasgow derby at Ibrox.

The rival clubs go into the match both level on points at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table with Celtic leading on goal difference.