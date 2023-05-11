Record crowd for SWPL set at Celtic Park with three teams involved in thrilling title fight

A crowd of 9553 turned out at Celtic Park to watch the game in Scottish top flight, with Celtic prevailing 3-1 to keep the title race alive. Glasgow City took the lead on 19 minutes via Lauren Davidson’s 30th goal of the season, pouncing on a misjudgement from Chloe Craig, but Celtic responded emphatically in the second half. Natasha Flint lashed home a fine effort just before the hour-mark and then on 75 minutes, Claire O’Riordan headed past Lee Gibson in the City goal. Kit Loferski made sure of the result seven minutes later, bursting on to a through ball to score.
With two matches remaining in the SWPL, Glasgow City still lead but their margin at the top has been reduced to two points, with Celtic sitting second on 75 points alongside Rangers but with a superior goal difference. Glasgow City’s final two matches are away to Dundee United and Rangers, the Gers also face Hearts away from home, while Celtic face Hibs and Hearts.