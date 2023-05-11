Record crowd for SWPL set at Celtic Park with three teams involved in thrilling title fight

A crowd of 9553 turned out at Celtic Park to watch the game in Scottish top flight, with Celtic prevailing 3-1 to keep the title race alive. Glasgow City took the lead on 19 minutes via Lauren Davidson’s 30th goal of the season, pouncing on a misjudgement from Chloe Craig, but Celtic responded emphatically in the second half. Natasha Flint lashed home a fine effort just before the hour-mark and then on 75 minutes, Claire O’Riordan headed past Lee Gibson in the City goal. Kit Loferski made sure of the result seven minutes later, bursting on to a through ball to score.