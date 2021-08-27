RECAP: Watch The Scotsman's Old Firm livestream ahead of Celtic v Rangers clash

The Scotsman’s Old Firm livestream will start from 11am on Friday in the countdown to the match at Ibrox Stadium. Kick-off is noon on Sunday.

The one-hour livestream can be watched on The Scotsman's main website or via The Scotsman's Facebook page.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can watch the livestream at the top of this page

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

After a pre-season plagued by signing delays and a late start for manager Ange Postecoglou, Celtic has since embarked on a dynamic six-game winning streak, having scored 24 times over the run.

They have been buoyed by prominent signings, including Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi and England’s former No.1 keeper Joe Hart, and are sitting fourth in the league standings with the competition’s best goal difference.

Rangers are coming off a 4-2 Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County, but have otherwise endured a tough month, having been bundled out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and losing 1-0 to Dundee United.

They have also been hit by a raft of positive Covid tests leading into the crunch meeting against their traditional rivals.

Manager Steven Gerrard was unable to travel with the team for Thursday's Europa League play-off round tie against Alashkert in Yerevan.

Six members of the Rangers first team squad were also absent – both first team goalkeepers, Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, captain James Tavernier, left-back Calvin Bassey, attacking midfielder Scott Wright and winger Ryan Kent.

Friday’s livestream event will be hosted by Scotsman sports editor Mark Atkinson.