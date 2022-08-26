Real Madrid v Celtic: Bad news for supporters as club explain small ticket allocation
Less than 2,000 Celtic fans will be able to watch their team play Champions League holders Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium due to construction work taking place at the arena.
Celtic have been put in Group F of Europe’s premier tournament alongside the Spanish champions, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.
While the fixture dates have yet to revealed, Celtic have issued a ticket update for the match in Spain, explaining that there will be only a limited number of visiting briefs as the Bernabeu is in the middle of a makeover.
A statement from Celtic read: “In advance of UEFA Champions League dates being announced, we can confirm that we have been notified by Real Madrid that Celtic will receive a reduced allocation of 1,800 tickets for our match in Madrid, due to ongoing construction work at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
Most Popular
"Clearly, while expecting a huge demand for all our away matches, as is always the case, Celtic would urge fans not to travel without a ticket.
“We would strongly advise supporters not to book any travel before receiving match ticket confirmation.
“Celtic's full match schedule will be announced as soon as possible. Thank you for your continuing support."