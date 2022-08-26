Real Madrid v Celtic: Bad news for supporters as club explain small ticket allocation

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction work is taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, home of Real Madrid, meaning a reduced ticket allocation for Celtic.

Celtic have been put in Group F of Europe’s premier tournament alongside the Spanish champions, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

While the fixture dates have yet to revealed, Celtic have issued a ticket update for the match in Spain, explaining that there will be only a limited number of visiting briefs as the Bernabeu is in the middle of a makeover.

A statement from Celtic read: “In advance of UEFA Champions League dates being announced, we can confirm that we have been notified by Real Madrid that Celtic will receive a reduced allocation of 1,800 tickets for our match in Madrid, due to ongoing construction work at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

"Clearly, while expecting a huge demand for all our away matches, as is always the case, Celtic would urge fans not to travel without a ticket.

“We would strongly advise supporters not to book any travel before receiving match ticket confirmation.