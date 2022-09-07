News you can trust since 1817
Real Madrid stars' message to Celtic fans after midfield masterclass

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were left in awe by the atmosphere created by Celtic fans before, during and after the Champions League group stage encounter.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 7:47 am

The Spanish giants ran out 3-0 winners at Celtic Park but manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted the team were worried and had to suffer, especially in the first half.

Ange Postecoglou saw his side pass up good opportunities and hit the bar.

Both Modric and Kroos were key in wrestling back control for Madrid in the midfield and both expressed their admiration for the Celtic fans.

The Croatian midfield maestro said: “Special atmosphere. Thank you Celtic Park.”

The home fans paid tribute to the likes of Karim Benzema and Modric with applause when they were replaced.

Kroos added: "The mentality of these people who accept their rivals, it's a spectacular atmosphere.

"We didn't expect an easy game, it's a good team here at home.”

Luka Modric starred for Real Madrid at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

