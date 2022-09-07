Real Madrid stars' message to Celtic fans after midfield masterclass

Ange Postecoglou saw his side pass up good opportunities and hit the bar.

Both Modric and Kroos were key in wrestling back control for Madrid in the midfield and both expressed their admiration for the Celtic fans.

The Croatian midfield maestro said: “Special atmosphere. Thank you Celtic Park.”

The home fans paid tribute to the likes of Karim Benzema and Modric with applause when they were replaced.

Kroos added: "The mentality of these people who accept their rivals, it's a spectacular atmosphere.

"We didn't expect an easy game, it's a good team here at home.”