Real Madrid stars' message to Celtic fans after midfield masterclass
Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were left in awe by the atmosphere created by Celtic fans before, during and after the Champions League group stage encounter.
The Spanish giants ran out 3-0 winners at Celtic Park but manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted the team were worried and had to suffer, especially in the first half.
Ange Postecoglou saw his side pass up good opportunities and hit the bar.
Both Modric and Kroos were key in wrestling back control for Madrid in the midfield and both expressed their admiration for the Celtic fans.
Most Popular
The Croatian midfield maestro said: “Special atmosphere. Thank you Celtic Park.”
The home fans paid tribute to the likes of Karim Benzema and Modric with applause when they were replaced.
Kroos added: "The mentality of these people who accept their rivals, it's a spectacular atmosphere.
"We didn't expect an easy game, it's a good team here at home.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.