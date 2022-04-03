'Real chance of a treble' Celtic fans react to win over Rangers at Ibrox: 'Thank you Ange, we were a mess'

Assessing the action on social media after the match the Australian’s impact was hailed, as was his fellow countryman and goalscorer Tom Rogic and some fans are now dreaming beyond the league title.

@GarryMachulik: “A real chance of a treble! Remarkable job the big man has done and so exciting to see where this team goes.”

@smfcmike: “Big Ange has the Bhoys in the box seat! On top and six points clear, a better goal difference, a rejuvenated squad with star additions, and Kyogo has been out for months too! He’s turned around a 25 point deficit from 20/21, and if he wins the SPFL, he’s an instant Celtic legend no?”

@scotlandangus: “Let’s just take a moment to actually realise the magnitude of our situation. A year ago we were a team in turmoil. No direction. Painful to watch, as we went from one catastrophe to another. Big Ange has literally built a whole new exciting team, that’s on the verge of the title!”

Ccraig Jjohnstone: “Absolutely sensational! #angeball didn't win us the game today, the other side of football did which was in doubt if we could do it and we did!!!! Thank you Ange. We were a mess until you came in.”

Some players were singled out but others focused on the team effort in the 2-1 win thanks to Rogic’s equaliser and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ winner following Aaron Ramsey giving Rangers the lead.

@KenBashiro9: “Other defenders would have folded after that dire first 20 our Bhoys in defence showing why they're the best in the league.”

@TheTweetofShaun: “CCV excellent. Starfelt Brilliant. Bitton immense when he came on. McGregor and Taylor fantastic. Rogic my MOTM. Wizard of Oz working his magic again.”

@theSBTbhoy: “What a shift! Special mention for Starfelt and Taylor in defence and GG and Maeda up front.”

@buff_egan: “Carter Vickers is a Stallion of a man. He was a Rock at the back today. Please sign the contract.”

@ShadyOne17: “Big Respect to Maeda! Man of the match for me, engine never stopped!”

@R4tser: “Well done Celts. Thoroughly deserved. The work rate throughout the team won the game. Fantastic performance in both phases of the game. Looks like the fireworks woke us up in plenty of time to dish out this win by the better team in all areas.”

Marie Robb: “Nerve racking but they saw it out well done to to all the Bhoys on the team great team performance to the end.”

Jeff Pappas: “I couldn’t be more proud of the display. We fought all over the pitch. Knew it wouldn’t be easy, but the Bhoys aren’t scared of Ibrox at all. GG didn’t score, but what a work rate. Solid.”

@lexakb: “To the Bhoys, you worked together, didn't let the environment or any mishaps stop you... done us proud truly worthy of a standing ovation.”

Gareth Mann: “I would not say a dominant game. Keeper and defence look dodgy when trying to play it out. And a nervy last 10 minutes where thankfully we held out for the win.”